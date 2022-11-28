The Batman's Penguin Spinoff Working Title and Filming Dates Rumored To Be Revealed

A new report may have revealed the working title and filming dates for HBO Max's in the works The Batman spinoff series, The Penguin. According to The Illuminerdi, the eagerly anticipated series is gearing up to shoot between January and August 2023 in New York City under the working title of "Boss". The filming dates suggest that the series could be eying an early 2024 release, though the report does indicate that a late 2023 release date would also be possible. The series is set to see Colin Farrell reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot from Matt Reeves' The Batman.

This is just the latest bit of news about The Penguin. Late last month it was reported that Made for Love star Cristin Milioti had been cast as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone (played by John Turturro in The Batman). Craig Zobel is in talks to direct The Penguin with Lauren LeFranc serving as showrunner.

Where does The Penguin fit into The Batman timeline?

According to HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey, The Penguin will fit in immediately after the end of The Batman.

"Penguin will sit immediately after the end of The Batman and temporarily before the events of the second movie," Aubrey said earlier this month. "The show will come out in between the two movies. Now beyond that, it's fun for the audience to know that it will be a bridge between the two, but the actual release date, I'm not at liberty to say."

What is The Penguin about?

Aubrey also spoke about what fans could expect in terms of story in The Penguin.

"The goal of this show is to what Oz's life is like and that's very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can," Aubrey said. "As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions. It's a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It's very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he's not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have."

