The Powerpuff Girls Cast Reunites After 21 Years (& It’s Adorable)

21 years after the Cartoon Network classic came to an end, the cast of The Powerpuff Girls have reunited with an adorable video shared with fans. The Powerpuff Girls is one of the most influential animated series ever released with Cartoon Network, and it’s still been held in high regard nearly three decades after it first premiered. It’s hard not to see why, however, when given the fact that it offered both a ton of fun superhero action and lots of family friendly comedy. At the end of the day, it was about three young girls and their dad.

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The Powerpuff Girls was a family comedy at the end of the day as Professor Utonium sought out to create a family of his own. The original voice cast of Cathy Cavadini (Blossom), Tara Strong (Bubbles), E.G. Daily (Buttercup) and Tom Kane (Professor Utonium) served as the anchor to all of the wild adventures throughout the animated series, and now they have all reunited after all these years in an adorable video the stars shared with fans on Instagram. Check it out below.

The Powerpuff Girls Casts Reunite After 21 Years

This is an especially notable reunion for The Powerpuff Girls voice cast given that Tom Kane has retired from the voice acting world since 2020. The actor had suffered a stroke that impaired his physical abilities, and thus announced his early retirement. But with this reunion bringing them all together, it’s clear that the cast still cares about one another even after all this time. It’s further proof of why the Cartoon Network classic was such a hit as the central family cared about each other both off and on screen. Thankfully, it’s easy to revisit now.

Like many of Cartoon Network’s other classic shows, The Powerpuff Girls was one of the many animated series that was unavailable to stream on any platforms for a few years. While it had bounced around between different platforms, it has now settled on Tubi together with many of the other Cartoon Network classics from the same era. That means it’s streaming entirely for free, and it includes the entire original run, TV specials and more. It’s a perfect time to go back and revisit your favorite episodes.

The Powerpuff Girls Revival Now in the Works With Cartoon Network

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

The Powerpuff Girls might have returned for a failed reboot animated series nearly a decade ago (and failed to get a live-action TV series off the ground), but Cartoon Network hasn’t given up on the franchise yet. It was announced four years ago that the animated series is now working on a new revival with original creator Craig McCracken returning for the new project. Details about the revival have unfortunately been very scarce ever since that initial announcement, unfortunately, so it’s unclear as to how it has been developing thus far.

With McCracken involved in the new take on The Powerpuff Girls alongside a new take on Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, fans have yet to see what’s coming next from the franchise. We could see the active original cast return, or replaced like they were in the 2016 reboot series. But we’ll see how that all continues as we wait on further news about this new take.

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