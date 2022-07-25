The Resort Stars Talk Their Personal Connections to the Genre-Bending New Peacock Series

Back in 2020, writer Andy Siara delivered audiences an entirely unpredictable adventure, which started as a romantic comedy before exploring the realms of sci-fi and time travel. With his new series The Resort, he once again brings together various unexpected tones into an entirely unique experience, with stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper recently recalling what drew them into the ambitious endeavor as well as the challenges of bringing these specific characters to life for a one-of-a-kind narrative. The Resort will debut on Peacock starting Thursday, July 28th with three episodes as the rest of the series premieres weekly.

"I think I maybe connect most with like, certainly not at her level, but I think the question that she's grappling with, which is like, 'Oh, I thought my life is going to be this, and it's this," Milioti shared with ComicBook.com when asked which elements of her character she most connected with. "Which is I think something we all do, whether it's good or bad. And in fact, it's in both directions. Like, 'I love my life,' and there are still days where I'm like, 'Huh, wow, what are the odds? Just what are the odds? How does it all happen?' And I think obviously she's in a much darker way grappling with those things."

She continued, "Then I think the ways in which I'm different, I'm different in a lot of ways. I mean, I can of course imagine it, but I don't think I would be able to not communicate at the level that she does. I think I would've reached my breaking point probably about nine years earlier. Like, I don't know if I could go on a vacation and be like, 'So we're not happy, right? I think that's where she and I are very different.'"

The Resort is described, "A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior."

With each episode introducing all-new elements to the story, Harper went on to reveal when during the development of the project he became so hooked on the series.

"When we have our weird kind of Hunter S. Thompson-y, Gonzo detective work moment. But when I read that, that was something that I was like, that's going to be a lot of fun. And I think that was it," the actor recalled. "I think, also, just the script is so strange, it's so weird, I didn't really know how to play it, what to do. And so I was like, 'Okay, so I'm going to learn something on this. I'm going to figure out how to do these stories that don't telegraph exactly what it is from the outset.' And it just sort of jumps all over the place. That was ... The fact that it just did that and was really irreverent to the ideas of what a TV show is supposed to be, I was like, 'I'm down.'"

