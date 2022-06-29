Peacock Releases First Trailer for New Series The Resort

As proven in recent series like Russian Doll or Only Murders in the Building, it's entirely possible to deliver audiences a compelling and complex narrative that is still packed with plenty of jokes, never having to sacrifice lofty ideals and heady concepts in service of comedy. The upcoming Peacock series The Resort looks to also be delivering audiences a number of different tones to tell an effective story, which just earned its first trailer. It should be no surprise that the series comes from Palm Springs writer Andy Siara, given that film also effectively blended together a number of themes and wrapped them all up in a time-travel narrative. Check out the trailer for The Resort below before it premieres on Peacock on July 28th.

The series is described, "A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior."

"When I was much younger and had more energy, I wanted to make a big summer movie with mystery, detectives, adventure, comedy, tragedy, romance, a natural disaster, plus a dose of the surreal and existential -- and ideally it would have been for Universal. That didn't happen. But now, many years later, we have The Resort... and it's kind of a big summer movie with all of those things... just split into eight half-hour episodes on Peacock, which is kind of like the sibling of Universal, so it all came together in the end," Siara shared in a statement. "Moving on -- The Resort is about a lot of things. There are big swings, and little swings. It's someone looking back on their life and trying to remember the good times, mixed with a five-year-old playing with toys in the backyard. It never takes itself too seriously, but sometimes it gets pretty serious. I guess, at its core, it's about people who want to go back to a time in life when things seemed a bit easier, before the hard parts of life keep piling up. It's about people who are trying to recapture that feeling of home. And within that, there's a big mystery."

The series stars William Jackon Harper (The Good Place), Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs), Nina Bloomgarden (Hot Pink), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Skyler Gisondo (The Santa Clarita Diet), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Murder Mystery), Gabriela Cartel (Hernán), Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena (Mythic Quest), Michael Hitchcock (Black Monday), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Dylan Baker (Hunters), and Becky Ann Baker (Girls).

The Resort premieres on Peacock on July 28th.

