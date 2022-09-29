Rings of Power Reveals First Look at Arondir's Big Battle in New Episode

The most recent episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power put two of its storylines on a collision course. not only did Galadriel, Elendil, and Halbrand begin their sailing journey toward Middle-earth but Arondir, Bronwyn, and the surviving Southlanders were preparing for an assault by Adar's orcs. A new clip from this week's episode reveals that the later of these plots will get explosive with Arondir getting into what can only be described as a knock-down-drag-out fight with one of the orcs. Check out a clip of it in the player below and look for the new episode to arrive on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow night.

Ismael Cruz Córdova stars as Arondir in the series, one of a handful of original characters to the Tolkien mythology that the se4ries has created. The below scene marks just his latest encounter with the orcs of the Southlands, having been chained up by them and previously dragged through a nasty hole by their unseen hands. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an interview, Cruz Córdova opened up to us about the sequence, calling it just as terrifying to shoot as it was to watch happen on screen.

'It was more stressful in real life. It was incredible," the actor revealed. "The tunnels were built, I mean the whole structure, so a lot of the times you do see me go through the tunnel, there was all these moving parts that kept getting reconstituted, so the tunnels like could go forever. It was real dirt, they were very narrow, and then you had that sense of claustrophobia."

He continued, "But that's the thing, as you're saying, it is an elf, so I had to figure out how to move like an elf. And there was, as you can tell, I was holding a torch for most of the time and moving myself with one arm and that was also very important, to keep that elven-ness, so working as an animal. I was seeing how does a panther, a crocodile, beings that keep the relationship of their body as they go while doing this thing but keeping that stoic nature of the elf that is focused."

New episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere every Friday at 12 AM ET on Amazon Prime Video. The series is only available to watch for Amazon Prime subscribers, available on a monthly or annual subscription, but you can sign up for it here.