The Rock Confirms To Elmo He Eats Cookies, Issues Warning To Cookie Monster

The Rock confirmed that he does in fact eat cookies in a bizarre conversation with Elmo. Then, The People’s Champ issued a warning to Cookie Monster. For those who haven’t been on social media in about a week, the Sesame Street character has been at the center of some pretty wild memes in recent days. Elmo and his friend Zoe have been arguing about he imaginary friend Rocco. Basically, the other puppet has a bunch of interactions with Elmo that center around Rocco the Rock. It’s become clear to most of the Internet that our red friend can become a bit exasperated by the inanimate friend and trying to accommodate Rocco. It’s funny stuff, and now brands and celebrities are getting in on the fun. So, of course, The Brahma Bull, being a rock of a different kind, decided to joke about the cookie situation.

Elmo asked his followers, “Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious.” Which drew a lot of laughs. But, in came The Rock with, “Yes, my friend. This Rock devours cookies. All kinds of cookies I’ll introduce you to #CheatMeals and it’ll change your life. Tell Cookie Monster to move it over, cuz I’m coming to Sesame Street to kick ass and eat cookies. And I’m almost all outta cookies.”

This probably needs to end with a segment on Elmo’s late-night show with the two of them eating cookies. Funnily enough, Season 2 of that show just wrapped up and HBO Max has been jazzed about it.

“We’re thrilled to continue creating new Sesame Street adventures with HBO Max, giving children and families new ways to explore the neighborhood they love,” explained Ed Wells, Sesame Workshop’s EVP and Head of Global Media and Education. “This season of The Not-Too-Late Show is packed with all-new ways to learn and play together; we can’t wait for kids and families to experience it.”

“Elmo is one of the most beloved characters in the world, and we are so lucky we get to hang out with him on HBO Max,” added Amy Friedman, Head of Kids and Family Programming, Warner Bros. “We think everyone, especially our preschool audience, will be delighted with this reimagined second season – it’s the ultimate family playdate.”

