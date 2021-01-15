Netflix's The Sandman Series Casts Gwendoline Christie

✖

The much anticipated Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman has been shrouded in mystery for the most part since its announcement, but we do have a new casting to celebrate, as the project has brought on Gwendoline Christie as part of the cast (via Discussing Film). The identity of who the Game of Thrones and Star Wars star will be playing in The Sandman was not revealed, but she joins Tom Sturridge on the project, who will be playing the main role of Dream (Morpheus). We still aren't sure who is playing Desire or Death yet, so she could very well be playing one of those roles.

Christie is well acquainted with Gaiman's work, as she worked with him on a radio adaptation of The Sleeper and the Spindle. Christie adds yet another fan-favorite franchise to her resume with The Sandman, as she's starred in Star Wars (Captain Phasma), Game of Thrones (Brienne of Tarth), and The Hunger Games, where she played Commander Lyme.

The Sandman is being executive produced by Gaiman and David Goyer, and Allan Heinberg will be writing the series and serving as showrunner. So far the team behind the project has managed to keep everything under wraps, which is impressive in this day and age.

The Sandman is also being adapted into audiobook form in a new series from Audible, and Gaiman recently compared the two projects and how they differ in vision.

"One of the things that I keep banging my little drum and trying to explain to everybody that they have to tell people is this is an adaptation of the first three graphic novels," Gaiman said of the Audible project. "And then next thing will be Season of Mists, and we'll keep going to The Kindly Ones, and hopefully we'll keep going all the way to Sandman Overture. And by the time that we finish, it'll be 100 or 120 hours of audio drama."

"But the idea is that we tell the whole thing," Gaiman continued. "But we also get to do something that I think is kind of special, which is treat it as an audiobook, because doing the Netflix TV series, we're very much looking at that as going, 'Okay, it is 2020, let's say that I was doing Sandman starting in 2020, what would we do? How would we change things? What gender would this character be? Who would this person be? What would be happening?'

Netflix's The Sandman series has no current release date, but The Sandman audiobook hits Audible on July 15th.