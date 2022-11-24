The Santa Clause: Tim Allen Reveals Plot Hole He "Never Understood"

The Santa Clauses is the long-awaited limited series that continues the story of Tim Allen's Scott Calvin AKA Santa Claus. The actor first played the role in The Santa Clause back in 1994, and there's one moment that many fans have questioned over the years. One of the Internet's favorite jokes has been how messed up it was that Allen's character accidentally killed the original Santa. At D23 Expo in September, it was revealed that the previous Santa's death would be addressed in the new series, which is currently three episodes deep on Disney+. During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Allen admitted the death of Santa in the original film was a plot hole he "never understood."

"I never understood, even in the movie, why the elves, when I showed up at the North Pole didn't go, 'Hey what happened to the other guy?' You know, I just hop in the sleigh with the kid and we go off. No one ever asks, 'Where's- does Mrs. Claus know that the other guy is dead?' There were huge holes... So they, we came up with this script, The Santa Clauses. I have a family now. They end up doing all these, they fill up the holes in all this," Allen shared.

How Does Santa Claus Fit Into 2022?

ComicBook.com also had the chance to chat with the new show's director, Jason Winter, and asked if there were any difficulties that came with modernizing Santa Claus.

"As the director, and looking at what [writer/creator] Jack [Burditt] and the writers have done from the outside, what they've done a great job of is connecting things happening in the real world to the Santa Claus myth and how the feeling of disconnectedness we all have, and the idea that the growth of commercials, how it's all about getting and not giving, how all those things are maybe affecting Santa's magic. That's such a fun and modern jumping-off point for this story, watching Santa sort of rediscover his connection to faith and magic is a cool way to connect it to now."

What Is The Santa Clauses About?

You can read the official synopsis of The Santa Clauses below: "Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he's as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband."

The fourth episode of The Santa Clauses drops on Disney+ on November 30th.