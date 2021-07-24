The Simpsons Parodies Watchmen, Succession, Queen's Gambit, and More at Comic-Con 2021

The Simpsons is getting some jokes off about all of your streaming favorites. During the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel to celebrate Season 33, they debuted Simpflix. The parody app takes aim at other popular culture phenomena from that corner of entertainment. In the show’s own words, “bravely repurposes 32-year-old IP into a dazzling array of original programming." There’s a Pen15 joke in there and a Watchmen Expy called Molemen. The tongue is so deeply embedded in cheek it’s almost hard to grapple with it. The parodies of the original shows here are funny and go a long way in nailing the jokes. With Season 33 already on the way and the 34th salvo of episodes following it up, you can expect a lot more of this humor going forward.

As for The Simpsons itself, showrunner Al Jean told Comicbook.com that there would be some more shorts on the way like the one they did around Loki.

"I look at the Disney+ tiles, Marvel and Star Wars, then there's Pixar-Disney and Nat Geo," Jean explained. "We actually wrote, before this all happened, we had written a Free Solo parody, but we were not necessarily going to shoot it now because Free Solo is a little bit of a 2019 thing. I would love to do Pixar and I would love to do Nat Geo and I would love to do the Disney classics. I mean, those are the ones that just are etched in my memory. So yeah, I'm very interested in doing all of them."

Did you get some of these references? Let us know down in the comments below! Check out all the posters: