The Simpsons Pays Tribute to the Late Eric Bauza in Episode Featuring His Debut As Two New Characters

Alongside the debut of two brand new characters, The Simpsons has paid tribute to a late acting legend. The news of Eric Bauza’s death in late October was sudden and unexpected, as the beloved voice actor died suddenly from hypertensive heart disease at the young age of 46. Known for his many roles as the modern versions of several iconic Looney Tunes characters — including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck — as well as countless other roles spanning numerous animated shows, movies, and franchises. Bauza’s debut on The Simpsons aired posthumously, and the iconic animated show paid tribute to the actor whose voice brought so many incredible characters to life.

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Shared by ToonHive on X, The Simpsons ended Season 38, Episode 7, “Dream Scenari-Moe” with a touching final tribute to Bauza just a few weeks after his passing. Eric Bauza’s posthumous debut on The Simpsons saw him voice two characters, Harry Metsali — a play on the title of the beloved 1989 romantic comedy — and Mr. Fong. Despite the roles being relatively minor one-off appearances, Bauza’s status in the world of voice acting made his debut on the show incredibly exciting for many fans. It might have once seemed an inevitable fusion of one of the greatest modern voice actors’ talents with an iconic animated show, but due to the timing of its release, it has instead become an emotional end to Bauza’s incredible career.

Eric Bauza voiced Mr. Fong and Harry Metsali in the recent ‘The Simpsons’ episode ‘Dream Scenari-Moe.’ pic.twitter.com/gM6vV5zBHW — ToonHive (@ToonHive) November 16, 2026

The Simpsons’ Classy Tribute To A Legendary Voice Actor Is Incredibly Touching

A quick look at Eric Bauza’s list of credits instantly reveals just how talented and versatile he was. His ability to both capture the essence of beloved cartoon icons to voice well-known characters and to bring all-new creations to life made him a true powerhouse in the voice acting industry, and despite his face rarely being associated with his biggest roles, he was one of the best-known voice actors in the world. Tributes to the late Eric Bauza swiftly poured in after his death, standing as a testament to the joy he brought to audiences of all ages around the world with his numerous roles in film, TV, and video games.

Considering Bauza’s many impressive credits over the years, it might seem surprising to many that he didn’t appear on The Simpsons sooner. With his status as one of the most prolific voice actors in the industry and The Simpsons being one of the longest-running animated shows of all time, the crossover between the two was inevitable. However, the timing of Bauza’s Simpsons debut proved to be unexpectedly tragic, as the actor’s sudden passing meant that his debut performance on the show also became a tribute to his incredible contributions to animation over the course of his career.

The two characters he voiced, Harry Metsali and Mr. Fong, are a good indication of just how versatile Bauza was as a voice actor. Were his name not so well-known, many viewers would never have known that the two characters shared a voice actor at all; such was the strength of Bauza’s ability to adapt his voice for different roles. Though Eric Bauza being brought in to voice two characters on The Simpsons deserved to be a momentous beginning of a new collaboration, it instead has given way to a touching tribute. Considering his appearance on the show sadly proved to be all too short-lived, The Simpsons‘ tribute to Eric Bauza is especially touching.

Do you have a favorite Eric Bauza role? Share your fondest memories of his storied career with us in the comments below.