The Simpsons Confirms Looney Tunes Favorite Eric Bauza Will Make Posthumous Debut as 2 Characters

The late Eric Bauza will officially add The Simpsons to his impressive voice-over roster. Animation fans were shocked earlier this week when it was confirmed that Bauza, the modern voice actor for iconic Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and more, had unexpectedly passed away, confirmed to be the result of hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Bauza had been a fan favorite for years but had gained a slew of new fans this year, specifically when the previously shelved Coyote vs. Acme movie was finally released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though Bauza is gone, his legacy will live on, and in more projects than fans were previously aware of. Speaking with Variety, The Simpsons co-executive producer Cesar Mazariegos confirmed that not only will the legendary animated series finally get to be part of Bauza’s already impressive resume, but that he will voice two characters when he makes his debut. “Everything people have said about Eric, before and after his untimely passing, is absolutely true,” Mazariegos said. “He was so funny, kind, creative and just immensely talented. We reached out to him to play two New-Yorky characters for our ‘Dream Scenari-Moe’ episode, and he knocked it out of the park. He seamlessly dipped in and out of dozens of voices, both to give us options and just hilariously riffing while off-mic.”

Eric Bauza Will Make Posthumous Simpsons Appearance

Eric Bauza photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images

The episode of The Simpsons that will feature Bauza’s voice will air on Sunday, November 15, with the star playing both restaurateur “Mr. Fong” and newspaper editor “Harry Metsali” for the episode; other guest stars for the episode will include Meg Ryan and James Austin Johnson. In the episode, Hank Azaria’s Moe signs up for a brand-new sleep study that gives him the greatest romantic comedy dreams of his life. That said, his beautiful fantasy comes at a nightmarish price.

“He was absolutely someone we were excited to have come in again and again, and then we heard the news. It was such a shock,” Mazariegos added. “His passing just checks off so many boxes that make this such a devastating loss.”

Eric Bauza’s upcoming appearance in The Simpsons is just the latest high-profile release in 2026 where fans will be able to hear him perform. Not only could Bauza be heard this year in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but also in the horror film Buddy, the new Avatar: Seven Havens animated series, plus Rick & Morty and Bob’s Burgers. As noted, his biggest release this year was Coyote vs. Acme, where he voiced a majority of the animated characters in the film, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Dr. Peter Lorre, Foghorn Leghorn, Porky Pig, Tweety, Senator Elmer Fudd, and even the Road Runner.

Adding The Simpsons to his legendary roster of shows just further cements Eric Bauza as one of the great voice actors of his time. On top of his Looney Tunes work, which won him two Emmy Awards, Bauza’s talents can also be heard in other high-profile shows like Teen Titans Go!, Adventure Time, Superjail, The Owl House, Gravity Falls, Steven Universe, and so much more. He’ll be missed, but knowing there are still a few more Eric Bauza performances to hear is a blessing for fans.