The Late Eric Bauza’s Disney Home Alone Remake Role Revealed by the Filmmakers

Mickey’s Home Alone will arrive with some sadness upon premiere. The tragic and untimely passing of Eric Bauza on Oct, 25, 2026 comes with the melancholy realization that while the actor is no longer with us, his voice will continue to appear for some time longer. Case in point, we’ve just learned that the Bauza will be part of an upcoming animated Disney holiday special, Mickey’s Home Alone, scheduled to premiere on Thanksgiving Day. The title instantly gives it all away, with Mickey taking the role of Kevin MacAllister from the 1990 Christmas comedy classic, Home Alone. Unlike Macaulay Culkin’s character, Mickey is ecstatic about being left behind and having a quiet holiday with his dog, Pluto. Unfortunately for them, the pair have their own Wet Bandits to contend with, who intend to add a dose of chaos to their Christmas.

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According to an interview with director Shane Prigmore for Animation Magazine, two veteran voice actors were brought in for the nefarious robbers for this TV special. Jason Marsden (who many will recognize as Max from both Goofy movies, among other roles) will play a raccoon named Freddy who is “the brains of the operation,” while Eric Bauza will play a weasel named Ferv, who is described as “the slightly dim-witted sidekick.” These two are clearly meant to be anthropomorphized parodies of Harry and Marv, the two burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern who try to break into Kevin’s house only to be foiled repeatedly in humiliating and increasingly painful ways.

Eric Bauza Returns to Disney For This Home Alone Homage

This announcement will certainly bring joy to many, not only for the fond memories of the movie this cartoon is based on, but also for having another chance to hear this veteran work on his magic, it also comes with the price of reminding us this talented performer was gone far too soon.

“We had them record together in the booth, which allowed them to riff and bounce off one another,” writer/executive producer Tom Rogers revealed. “The only problem was how much production time we lost because we were laughing so hard.” Rounding out the cast is Brett Iwan (Mickey), Kaitlin Robrock (Minnie), Tress MacNeille (Daisy) and Bill Farmer (Goofy/Pluto).

While it’s Home Alone source material is unmistakable, the animation team behind the special took a page out of Pluto’s Christmas Tree from 1952. In it, Chip and Dale run amok of Mickey’s pet pup, which the creators felt was the perfect combination of “mischief and mayhem” that they wanted to show in this upcoming short, as well as a beautiful message of kindness at the core of the story.

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Bauza, who passed away suddenly from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, had previously provided voices to Disney characters such as Fozzie Bear in the 2018 Muppet Babies reboot, Scrooge McDuck in Legend of the Three Caballeros, Reggie in Kiff, and a number of characters in StuGo.

Fans of Bauza will have several more chances this year to hear his voice in theaters and at home, starting with an animated short that premiered on November 6. Bauza lent his talents to “Daffy Season,” a short that plays ahead of The Cat in the Hat, giving us another chance to hear him as the iconic black duck alongside Jeff Bergman, Gabriel Iglesias and Jeannie Tirado. One week later on Nov. 15, Bauza will make his debut on The Simpsons in the episode “Dream Scenari-Moe,” playing restaurateur “Mr. Fong” and newspaper editor “Harry Metsali” for the episode. There are still many more characters in other shows voiced by Bauza that we haven’t heard yet, which feels bittersweet now but ultimately adds to the legacy of this talented and prolific artist whose time on this earth was too brief.

Will you be watching Mickey’s Home Alone on Thanksgiving to honor Eric Bauza’s memory while also enjoying its homage to the 1990 holiday blockbuster? Let us know in the comments below.