The Simpsons Star Shoots Down A.I. Replacement After They Retire

One star behind The Simpsons is shooting down the idea of getting an A.I. replacement for them after they retire as they explain why that could never be possible. The Simpsons recently wrapped up Season 37 of its run with 800 episodes of the animated series now aired on Fox, and those behind the scenes are not slowing down anytime soon. Although the main voice cast saw their first major member step down last year, the rest of the core cast is still going strong into the future as it heads further into Season 40.

But while The Simpsons‘ main voice cast is still going strong, they do need to look ahead to their future as well. Speaking with People, The Simpsons star Nancy Cartwright (who voices Bart Simpson and many others in the series) opened up about her post-series career. When it comes to her potential replacement, Cartwright shot down the idea of trying to use artificial intelligence with the hopes that her successor would have the human element the show needs.

The Simpsons: Nancy Cartwright Shoots Down A.I. Replacement

“I think I would choose a successor [instead of AI], and I’ll tell you why — because AI has no heart and I think that’s a missing ingredient,” Cartwright began. “[AI] might sound pretty close to Nancy Cartwright, but I got passion,” the star continued. “We’re spiritual beings, we can emote passion and uplift people and stuff. And I don’t know that a computer can do something like that.” Thankfully, Cartwright is another major star from the series that shoots down such an idea, and that’s pretty great for animation’s future overall.

As for when that retirement might be, Cartwright didn’t go into detail during the interview. It’s likely that the main cast will be remaining with The Simpsons for quite a while longer, especially as it works towards its Season 40 renewal with Fox. But as the animated series continues through the years, this is an aspect of its production that it’s going to need to face someday. In fact, it’s something that The Simpsons‘ own creator has thought of as this voice cast won’t be around forever.

Will The Simpsons Replace Its Voice Cast?

The Simpsons series creator Matt Groening jokingly noted that the series will just keep going “until somebody dies,” but that’s a very real fear for the show thanks to its longevity. Fans of the series have noted how the voice cast has changed over the decades, and it’s clear that they won’t be with the series forever. The first major retirement last year will likely lead to even more in the near future. It’s just a matter of not if, but when at this point.

If The Simpsons does decide to eventually replace its voice cast, it’s found a lot of success with finding new voice actors to perform the characters rather than try and mirror the older voices through AI technology. There’s a precedent in place with the show at this point that already revealed that finding proper replacements works out better, and that will always been the preferred option for animation fans and those working in the industry.

