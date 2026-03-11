The Simpsons Showrunner Hints at the Return of One of The Series Most Beloved Projects

The Simpsons is currently on its thirty-seventh season, with Springfield confirmed to run for at least several more seasons up until season forty. To no one’s surprise, Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie stretched far beyond the television series to create adventures in video games, comic books, and almost every other medium. Current showrunner Matt Selman has been with the beloved animated series since 1997, first starting in the writers’ room and moving up the ladder to help lead the charge for Springfield. In a new interview, Selman talked about one of the most beloved Simpsons projects and whether it will return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arriving on the Nintendo Gamecube, PlayStation 2, and Xbox in 2003, The Simpsons: Hit & Run is easily regarded as the best video game in the franchise by fans. Lo and behold, Selman himself helped write this open-world classic, recently discussing the entry with outlet People. Selman hinted at the idea that the game might return in the future, though didn’t confirm one way or the other if a remake and/or sequel was on the way, “Nothing is set in stone. But my quote about Hit & Run would be, ‘Never say never because we know people love it. We know they want it, so that’s good. If we know people want it, never say never.”

Will Simpsons Return to Hit & Run?

disney

Selman also took the opportunity to discuss the creation of the game, while also being amazed at how The Simpsons: Hit & Run has held the title as the best video game of the franchise. “I’m a thousand years old, and when I was in my mid to late 20s, I helped write Hit & Run. I had no idea it would become a cult game, a cult success. Of all the games, the thousands of Simpsons games… that one… Of course, it’s so long ago, but I remember being in a meeting with whoever made it, and Grand Theft Auto III had just come out, and so we were like, ‘This has to be The Simpsons version of that. You have to be able to get in and out of the cars.’ They so did not want people to get in and out of the cars. So, that was a huge battle we had to fight to get in and out of the cars. We luckily won that battle because it is fun to get in and out of the cars.”

While it’s uncertain whether The Simpsons: Hit & Run will return with a sequel and/or remake, there is good news when it comes to the latter. Earlier this year, Radical Games launched a new website, having previously been the development studio responsible for the beloved Springfield video game. With the latest website, Radical highlighted the work it had previously done on Hit & Run, meaning the production house clearly remembers the work it did in Springfield.

What do you think of the possibility of Hit & Run making a comeback? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!