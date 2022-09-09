The Simpsons Reveals Season 33 Disney+ Premiere Date, Confirms Two Season 34 Halloween Specials

The Simpsons has been running for thirty-plus years, making it a clear contender for a part of American culture at this point in its history. With Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and the other residents of Springfield being acquired by Disney during the merger with Fox Studios, the hijinks of the family can be seen streaming on Disney+, with the past season revealing when fans can expect to stream these installments as the 34th season. Speaking of Season 34, the recent Disney+ panel reveals that not one, but two Halloween specials are on the way.

Recently, Disney+ has been taking the opportunity to dive further into the world of The Simpsons, specifically seeing some of our favorite characters from Springfield coming into contact with Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars characters. Recently, a new short arrived in the form of The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club, which not only brought back Tom Hiddleston's Loki for a quick cameo but saw Lisa encountering the cast of villains that have made up plenty of Disney animated films throughout the years. While the short is under five minutes in length, plenty of familiar faces use the opportunity to return via the streaming service.

The Simpsons' 33rd season will hit Disney+ on October 5th, allowing subscribers to access all twenty-two episodes of the latest season right around the time that season 34 hits the airwaves this fall.

During the D23 panel focusing on Springfield's favorite family, the creators behind the series took the opportunity to reveal that two new Halloween specials would be arriving in the upcoming new season airing on Fox. While not all details were revealed, the panel of creators did reveal that Krusty will take on the role of Pennywise the Clown from Stephen King's IT, with Springfield being transformed into "Kingfield" in honor of the prolific horror writer Stephen King.

The Treehouse of Horror specials have long been a tradition in the history of Springfield, so we imagine that plenty of Simpsons fans will be excited for these specials, one of which has already been confirmed to poke fun at the popular anime series, Death Note.

