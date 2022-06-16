The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Comics Getting Omnibus Release

For more than three decades, a staple of the Halloween season is The Simpsons delivering audiences a collection of horror- and sci-fi-themed vignettes in their "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, which were so popular that they earned their own spin-off comic books. The series from Bongo Comics earned more than 200 issues, with the upcoming The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Vol. 1: Scary Tales & Scarier Tentacles collecting the first 23 issues of the series. You can head to Abrams Books to pre-order your copy of the omnibus today before it hits shelves on August 2nd.

Abrams Books describes the new omnibus, "The 'Treehouse of Horror' started as an annual Halloween tradition on The Simpsons, beginning during the second season in 1990. In fall 1995, the first of 23 comics were produced by Bongo, telling new stories written and illustrated by some of the biggest names in comics, including Michael Allred (Madman), Sergio Aragonés (MAD magazine), Kyle Baker (Nat Turner), Jeffrey Brown (Star Wars: Darth Vader and Son), and Jill Thompson (Scary Godmother), as well as celebrities such as Mark Hamill, Thomas Lennon, and Patton Oswalt. Collected for the first time in a deluxe hardcover slipcase with an all-new die-cut cover, these award-winning comics place the world's most beloved animated family in exciting horror, science-fiction, and supernatural settings, making this series the perfect gift for the Halloween season and Simpsons fans of all ages. The volume also includes an introduction from Bart Simpson."

This upcoming release is planned to be the first of three volumes, with these issues having the distinction of being written by series creator himself Matt Groening.

While some series might be known for delivering audiences annual episodes honoring winter holidays, The Simpsons has instead opted to focus on Halloween. The first entry was unveiled in the sophomore season of the series, with the Simpson kids all gathering in their treehouse to tell each other scary stories with signature Simpsons humor injected. As the years went by, the wraparound element is often abandoned, as well as the vignettes themselves often abandoning the horror or sci-fi inspiration.

While the upcoming season of the series doesn't yet have a premiere date, we can likely expect a new "Treehouse of Horror" to premiere in late October or early November.

