The Simpsons Writer Addresses WGA Strike Amid Hollywood Fallout

The Simpsons writer Al Jean was one of many Hollywood writers spotted on the picket line this week, as the Writers Guild of America officially announced a writers strike this week, after talks between the WGA and major production studios broke down. Hollywood writers have been vocal in their desire for payment restructuring, in light of the many new lanes of content distribution that have been created (streaming), and the impending future where things like AI are actual threats to the job market of human writers.

For his part Al Jean's focus was on the subject of streaming, and whether or not writers are being fairly compensated for the gains that streaming is bringing to studios and streaming platforms alike.

"It's important for all of us to get a share of streaming because that's what the future is [and] the way that the contract is written doesn't take that into account," Jean explained to reporters while on the picket line. "I think it's all designed to get more work for less money, writing things for free. "

When asked if he thinks the strike will be a long or short one, Jean chose to offer the assurance that, "We'll hold out until we get what's fair to the average writer, no matter what."

‘The Simpsons’ writer (of 30 years) Al Jean on why he's picketing in NYC today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/lgq7EsJ54V — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 2, 2023

As you can see in the video above, Jean had longer statements where he apologized to colleagues in production crews and other jobs who will have to stop work because of the strike. At the same time, Jean stressed that all entertainment industry crew workers were essentially in the same boat and that the writers are the ones drawing a line in the sand.

"Streaming" remains the most hot-button word in all of the entertainment industry. Whether it's television, film, music, or even live performance, the metrics for how streaming's value is measured remain about as clear as the value metrics for cryptocurrency – which is to say, pretty much no one truly gets it. What is clear to writers, musicians, and other creatives, is that the sort of contract templates drawn up in the time before streaming was even around no longer fit the modern realities of how the industry works – or where it is headed. Realities like streaming-only series and films becoming bigger lanes of the business are not being addressed according to the writers – nor is compensation for shows that are binged in mass syndication, which are key for securing constant subscriber activity on any and every major streaming platform.

Strike protests were carried out in both NYC and LA, attracting hundreds of industry figures and supporters turning out. As of now, the Writer's Strike is ongoing and could affect the next year or more of TV and movie productions.

The Simpsons airs Sundays on Fox.