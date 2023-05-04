Disney+ Releases Star Wars May the 4th Trailer

What better way to celebrate May the 4th than with a Star Wars marathon on Disney+? The unofficial holiday for Star Wars fans nationwide kicks off today, which means it's time for Disney to remind everyone that the majority of Star Wars content can be found on its streaming service. The third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian just wrapped up, and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is debuting today for May the 4th. Star Wars released a short teaser trailer featuring footage from all of the different shows and movies available to stream now on Disney+.

"May the Force be with you," a tweet from the official Star Wars Twitter account reads. "All these Star Wars movies, series, and more, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #MayThe4thBeWithYou" Along with footage from TV shows and films like A New Hope, Rogue One, and The Rise of Skywalker, we also have audio of Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker and Harrison Ford's Han Solo. There's even a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Jude Law from Skeleton Crew.

How Skeleton Crew Connects to Star Wars Franchise

Every Star Wars fans connects with different elements of the franchise, thanks to the ways in which various concepts and themes have been interwoven into each adventure over the years, with the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew being the first live-action project that focuses mainly on younger characters. Producer Jon Favreau recently explored how the tone of the series, which might seem unexpected for some audiences, connects to the franchise as a whole and what made these filmmakers such a good fit for bringing the concept to life. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is expected to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

"One of the things we really like about what the shows that we've been working on have turned into is that it the tone of each episode -- and in certain cases each series -- really reflects the storyteller of the filmmaker," Favreau shared with Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "So in The Mandalorian you could have many different tones. Even though the writing is consistent across them, different filmmakers will bring different perspectives. And so each episode hopefully feels different, though they should sit alongside one another."

He added, "With Skeleton Crew, I would go even further there because it's [Jon] Watts and [Chris] Ford and a whole array of wonderful directors -- some have worked with us before, some who haven't. And so each episode has its own feel to it."