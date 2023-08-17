New Daryl Dixon Teaser Shows Walking Dead Flashback

The last we saw Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) on The Walking Dead series finale, he was riding off into the distance on his motorcycle after a hug goodbye with best friend Carol (Melissa McBride). But it seems The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will pick up where The Walking Dead left off. Ahead of the spin-off's September 10th series premiere, AMC released a new teaser — and it appears to offer a glimpse of what happens after Daryl leaves the Commonwealth. Judging by the footage, which you can watch above, it looks like Daryl considers turning back. So why doesn't he? And how does Daryl find himself transported across the Atlantic to France?

It certainly seems that Daryl Dixon will flash back to just after the events of The Walking Dead — and there may be some familiar faces along for the ride. However, answers won't come immediately. A sneak preview of the premiere's first 10 minutes begin with Daryl already lost at sea and tied to a capsized dinghy, with a voiceover of what Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) told him months earlier: "You deserve a happy ending, too."

"I think it's safe to say that just because Daryl left and Carol's at the Commonwealth doesn't necessarily mean that's where they're going to end up, and that's where they're going to stay," The Walking Dead and Daryl Dixon director Greg Nicotero previously told ComicBook in a series finale post-mortem. "So there's a lot to be said for just that moment [in the finale], where Carol was at peace being where she was. And Daryl was sort of ready to move on, and ready to get out there and see what else is out there in the world."

As it turns out, what's out there is post-apocalyptic Paris, France. The dead City of Lights is populated by Burners — extra-lethal mutated walker variants capable of burning flesh with just a touch — and The Cause, an enemy faction at war with the Union of Hope.

Per AMC's official description, "Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

New walker apocalypse survivors include nuns Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) and Sylvie (Laika Blanc Francard), and the supposed savior of humanity: Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), an 11-year-old boy who was born just as "the hungry ones" appeared and grew up in an abbey. Other characters appearing in the six-episode first season include displaced Brit Quinn (Adam Nagaitis), a black marketeer and the owner of an underground Paris nightclub; Demimonde performer Coco (Paloma); Fallou (Eriq Ebouane); and Genet (Anne Charrier) and Codron (Romain Levi), who are hunting the marooned American for The Cause.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres Sunday, September 10th at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

