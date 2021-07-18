The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Clip: “It Comes for Us All”

"It comes for us all" in the first clip from Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog sniff out a lead during a dicey mission to save Alexandria in the two-part season premiere, "Acheron: Part I" and "Acheron: Part II," where a violent storm forces their small group of survivors underground. Along with new neighbors Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the group's trek into a subway tunnel turns up foreboding graffiti — "If there is a God he will have to beg for my forgiveness," reads one spray-painted message — and a cryptic mural that just might foreshadow what's to come at the Commonwealth.

In the clip, released as an exclusive sneak peek ending Daryl's episode of the special series The Walking Dead: Origins on AMC+, Daryl's flashlight illuminates a grisly scene: a well-dressed man, long-zombified, is left to rot next to his detached arm still handcuffed to a briefcase stuffed with money. What was once an encampment for homeless people now serves as a warning: tagged on the subway tunnel walls are messages about the crowned elite, "truth lies," and "it comes for us all."

(Daryl shines a light on the class conflict familiar to readers of The Walking Dead comic books. Photo: AMC)

In "Acheron: Part I": "Returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realizes it isn't enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don’t, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location."

In "Acheron: Part II": "The group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car. Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish. All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind. The motto now is We Keep Going. With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train. Meanwhile, Daryl is in his own intense hellish situation trying to find Dog and finding more than he expected; and Yumiko challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess."

