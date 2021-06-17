The Walking Dead Final Season Premiere Photos Reveal a New Scary Setting

Next stop, it's the end of the line for The Walking Dead. New photos from the upcoming eleventh and final season show Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) leading the survivors into the subway station setting of the August 22 season premiere, where Maggie finds herself working alongside archenemy Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when the group goes underground. The troop, including Alden (Callan McAuliffe), Cole (James Devoti), and returning guest star Thomas C. Howell, passes by grim graffiti that does not go unnoticed by man of God Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam): "If there is a God he will have to beg for my forgiveness."

The new photos, revealed Thursday as part of AMC's "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11" countdown, show a subway car entombing zombified passengers; a reunion between Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro), who we last saw separated by the white-armored soldiers of the Commonwealth; and Carol (Melissa McBride) with Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Kelly (Angel Theory), who just might be a search and rescue party for the still-missing Connie (Lauren Ridloff).

"The first episode is crazy. I cannot wait for people to see it," Scott Gimple, executive producer and Walking Dead Universe chief content officer, teased during a TWDUniverse on Twitch stream ahead of the Season 11 premiere. "It's big. It's very, very big. I don't want to say too much, but it's stuff we have never seen on the show. When Angela [Kang, showrunner], the writer, started talking about it, I immediately got excited."

"It's something we have not yet seen on the show. After the amount of episodes we've done" — 153 episodes so far, including the six bonus episodes of the extended Season 10 — "that's a pretty cool thing," added Gimple.

When The Walking Dead resurfaces with new episodes, it's with a return to the usual scope and scale fans have come to expect from the franchise's flagship series.

"Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we're excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever," Kang said when announcing the August 22 season premiere. "The stakes will be high — we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them."

See the new photos in the gallery below.

The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 22, on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.