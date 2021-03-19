AMC Partners With Hot Ones Producers for Walking Dead-Inspired Cooking Show Run the Dish

✖

A partnership between AMC Networks and Complex Networks is serving up Run the Dish, an original series cooking show inspired by the world of The Walking Dead in a crossover with the First We Feast franchise. The content partnership announced Friday will "leverage the strength of food and fandom" for an "unconventional" cooking show featuring "apocalypse-inspired dishes created by Complex Celebrity chefs and TWD Universe talent." Run the Dish is now in development and being cooked up by AMC Networks' (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) branded content studio, The Content Room, and Complex Networks (Hot Ones, Food Grails).

"We have original programming franchises that breakthrough in popular culture and are focal points of vibrant and active fan communities," said Kim Granito, executive vice president of AMC Networks' Content Room and integrated marketing. "Through Complex Networks' well-established culture pillars, we are able to extend our viewers' relationships with these franchises in unexpected and highly-entertaining ways. This is a powerful combination for our advertising partners to tap into, and another point of quality and distinction The Content Room offers as we approach this year's advertising upfront."

AMC also announced on Friday a lineup of digital original programming that includes Walking Dead Universe spin-off Dead in the Water, an original scripted series that ties into Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead, and Better Call Saul animated show Slippin' Jimmy. A release date for Run the Dish has not been set.

"First We Feast has become the #1 brand in food entertainment; creating massive IP and extensions like Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Tacos con Todo, and many others," said Edgar Hernandez, chief revenue officer of Complex Networks. "Partnering with another iconic franchise with a rabid fanbase like The Walking Dead made all the sense when looking for our next strategic partnership. Together, we'll create new content experiences that enable brand partners to go deep with our IP and fandoms."

The Walking Dead's extended Season 10 is now airing Sundays on AMC; the eleventh and final season of the flagship zombie drama begins airing this summer. Fear the Walking Dead returns with new episodes on April 11. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD Universe.