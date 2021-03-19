Fear the Walking Dead Digital Spin-off Series ‘Dead in the Water’ Announced by AMC

✖

AMC Networks is developing a digital original scripted series set in the Walking Dead Universe that ties into the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead, the network announced on Friday. New digital series Dead in the Water "tells the story of a submarine crew fighting for survival, cut off from the surface world just as the apocalypse hits, becoming a nuclear-fueled walker-filled death trap with no way out." The ongoing Season 6 of the Walking Dead spin-off revealed Morgan Jones (Lennie James) holds the key to a beached submarine that is spray-painted with a cryptic message when it washes up in Galveston, Texas.

Fear showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will produce Dead in the Water alongside executive producer and Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple. The series is scripted by Jacob Pinion, who wrote Fear Season 6 episode "Damage From the Inside," as well as the six-episode digital mini-series The Althea Tapes, a Season 5 tie-in featuring the subjects of video documentarian Althea (Maggie Grace).

AMC has waded into digital series waters with multiple webisodes and short-form series that premiered online or during commercial breaks in-between new episodes of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. The latter launched the 16-part mini-series "Flight 462," which would briefly bring survivor Alex (Michelle Ang) into Season 2 of Fear, and the 16-part Season 3 tie-in "Passage."

Gimple previously revealed the development of multiple mini-series, short-form stories, and other limited-run stand-alone series and specials set in the ever-expanding Walking Dead Universe. Along with the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, future seasons of Fear, and the final season of limited event series TWD: World Beyond, two full Walking Dead spin-off series are in the works: an untitled series centered on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) and anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead.

"We have a long history of creating award-winning original digital content that engages our passionate audiences. As we develop and curate new, high-quality ad-supported environments, we are marrying our proven creative ability with expanded reach, opening up new distinct destinations for our fans and meaningful opportunities for our advertising partners, all sold through our AMCN Digital offering," said Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue and partnerships for AMC Networks. "Through the expanded distribution of exclusive originals, we are able to delight fans every step of their consumer journey and take our advertisers along for the ride."

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 returns with new episodes Sunday, April 11, on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.