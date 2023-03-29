The Walking Dead's IronE Singleton Open to T-Dog Return

T-Dog may be dead, but actor IronE Singleton has one more Walking Dead tale left to tell. After surviving the first two seasons of the AMC zombie drama, the fan-favorite Theodore "T-Dog" Douglas bit it in The Walking Dead season 3 episode "Killer Within." When the group's prison home was sabotaged and overrun by walkers that trapped Carol, Maggie, and Lori and Carl Grimes inside its tunnels, T-Dog sacrificed himself leading Carol to safety. The zombie-devoured T-Dog died a hero, his picked-clean corpse leaving no room for ambiguity. But during a recent convention appearance at Atlanta Comic Con, the Blind Side actor remarked we may not have seen the end of his time in the Walking Dead Universe.

"I am open," Singleton said in response to a fan asking about doing an episode of the anthology spin-off series Tales of the Walking Dead, which resurrected Samantha Morton's also-killed-off Alpha for an origin story set before the events of The Walking Dead. "I actually read for an episode."

Singleton continued, "I am open for it. So that's a discussion that [Walking Dead directing-producer Greg] Nicotero and I would have to have."

Scott M. Gimple, who co-created the anthology spin-off with showrunner Channing Powell, has suggested a potential second season would revisit old characters in the early days of the walker apocalypse. Five of the show's first six episodes told original tales with new characters played by Walking Dead Universe newcomers like Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher, Danny Ramirez, and Anthony Edwards.

"My plan was to have a lot more of the old characters on [Tales]," Gimple told the AMC Blog. "I hope we get to do that eventually and I really, really do want to get into these other characters and other mythologies and other situations, so I'm hoping these [2023 and 2024 spinoffs] are the first."

AMC has not yet renewed Tales for season 2 as the network readies new Walking Dead spin-offs The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne. Should future episodes materialize, previously hinted-at reprisals include Michael Cudlitz's Abraham Ford and Ryan Hurst's Whisperer Beta.

Fear the Walking Dead: The Final Season – Part 1 premieres May 14th on AMC and AMC+, followed by The Walking Dead: Dead City on June 18th and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon later in 2023.