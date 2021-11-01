Six years after she disappeared with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter, Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) returns to the world of The Walking Dead in a major crossover. Spoiler warning for The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 5, “Quartervois.” A post-credits scene ending Sunday’s episode returns to the CR Research Facility lab, where Dr. Lyla Belshaw (Natalie Gold) experiments on empties under orders of Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) and the CRM. Her latest Test Subject — fresh meat from the Civic Republic and hand-delivered by a CRM officer, their identity concealed beneath a helmet — is a familiar one: Sergeant Major Barca (Al Calderon).

Kublek shipped the discharged Barca off to a CRM Health and Welfare Complex last season after the subordinate questioned the CRM’s massacre of the Campus Colony, the satellite of the Omaha safe-zone since destroyed by order of CRM Major General Beale.

The 24-year-old male is healthy — not zombie-bitten or zombified — signaling to Belshaw that she’s on her final chance to not end up on the other side of the glass.

“The Lieutenant Colonel’s been called to the Civic Republic indefinitely,” says the officer, now unmasked. “Until further notice, you’ll be answering to me.” It’s Jadis, a.k.a. Anne, a.k.a. Warrant Officer Stokes — a nod to Anne’s short-lived relationship with Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam) on the flagship series.

Jadis crosses over into The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Last we saw Jadis in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, she called down a hovering CRM helicopter to rescue a gravely wounded Rick Grimes and flew away to parts unknown. World Beyond reveals Jadis finally reached the “hidden city” of the Civic Republic during the six-year time jump after Rick’s disappearance, joining the civilization of 200,000 survivors living in luxury somewhere in a classified location.

The former Scavenger leader first mentions the Civic Republic in Season 9 Episode 3, “Warning Signs,” when Jadis returns to the junkyard where she traded people for supplies from the CRM. If she can exchange an “A,” and if Gabriel leaves with her, they can have a life like they could never imagine.

“There’s another place. It’s far from here, but if we go together we can get there,” Jadis tells Gabriel of the hidden city an unknown distance from Alexandria, Virginia. “It can be different for us. There’s only one thing: you can’t tell anyone.”

Before Gabriel can alert Rick about the human trafficking, Jadis attacks Gabriel, revealing she mistook him for a “B.”

Jadis ultimately gets her “B” when she saves Rick, badly hurt when he blows up a bridge saving his family from walkers. A CRM helicopter shuttles them away to an unknown location, potentially Philadelphia, as hinted by a cryptic teaser for Jadis and Rick’s returns in The Walking Dead Movie.

Stay tuned to Season 2 of World Beyond for answers about what happened to Jadis after her fateful helicopter flight with Rick.

