The Walking Dead: World Beyond Credits Scene Stinger Is a Major Reveal

The Walking Dead: World Beyond viewers will want to stay tuned for a credits scene that will have audiences buzzing. World Beyond airs the first stinger of the season when Season 2 Episode 5, “Quatervois,” ends with a crucial credits scene tying into the wider Walking Dead Universe. Subscribers who watch early on AMC+ are warned that an Episode 6 preview, which automatically plays after Episode 5, spoils the stinger unmasking a character for a surprise reveal. The scene will roll post-credits when “Quatervois” premieres Sunday, October 31, on the AMC network.

The AMC Walking Dead spin-off aired its first post-credits scene in Season 1 Episode 4, “The Wrong End of a Telescope,” where we meet Civic Republic scientist Lyla Belshaw (Natalie Gold) conducting empties experiments. The scene reveals the underbelly of the CR Research Facility in Ithaca, New York, where Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) and a team of scientists work to develop an end to the zombie apocalypse.

A second stinger ended Season 1 Episode 6, “Shadow Puppets,” shedding light on Belshaw’s work for CRM Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond). The third and final credits scene, showing Will (Jelani Alladin) escaping the CRM, ended “The Deepest Cut,” the penultimate episode of Season 1.

Scott Gimple, the TWD Universe chief content officer who co-created World Beyond with showrunner Matt Negrete, previously teased the return of “familiar faces” in the Final Season of the two-season limited event series.

“[Season 2] really is about those different worlds, those very different worlds. It will be getting deeper into the CRM as the [Season 1] finale pretty much indicated. We might see familiar faces pop up, it’s possible,” Gimple teased on TWDU on Twitch. “It’s about growing up. This is a two-season show, so these kids have been through a very intense experience where they have to grow up very fast, and we see these characters change quite a bit over the course of these ten episodes.”

“Quatervois” is now streaming on AMC+ ahead of its AMC premiere on Sunday, October 31. Read on to find out how to watch new episodes of World Beyond early all season long.

