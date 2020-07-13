The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Air Date Will Be Announced During Comic-Con@Home

✖

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale premiere date will be revealed during the show's virtual presentation at this year's online-only event Comic-Con@Home, showrunner Angela Kang confirms. The executive producer will be joined at the free-to-attend virtual convention by Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple, director Greg Nicotero, and stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Paola Lázaro, and Lauren Cohan to preview "A Certain Doom," the season ender originally scheduled to air Sunday, April 12, before the episode was unable to be completed and subsequently postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an update published on her Instagram page, Kang confirmed AMC Networks will announce the season finale air date during The Walking Dead virtual panel happening Friday, July 24, at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT.

The "big effects-heavy" episode was "very close" to being finished when post-production was halted by industry-wide closures in the state of California, Kang told ComicBook.com.

"We were about a week and a half out at the point which California shut down," Kang told us in April. "What is continuing remotely is the effects that can be finished, but even after all of that's done, all the shots need to be laid in. There's a color process that needs machines to be finished. There's sound work that we usually do on the Warner Brothers stage, and that's very complex mixing equipment that you can't just move into somebody's house overnight. And multiple people work on that."

She continued, "I think actually, by the time the world is safe for people to start venturing out, probably all of the effects will be done, and then it's just a handful of processes and it can be turned around very, very quickly. We're very hopeful that we can get it all done very rapidly once we're back up and running."

In the Nicotero-directed season finale, Beta (Ryan Hurst) engages the final battle of the Whisperer War to avenge slain leader Alpha (Samantha Morton). The penultimate episode of the tenth season, "The Tower," ended with Beta marching his walker army onto the hospital tower hideout where survivors from the Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside communities are now trapped, including Father Gabriel (Gilliam) and Negan (Morgan).

Daryl (Reedus), Carol (McBride), Kelly (Angel Theory), Luke (Dan Fogler), and others will make a daring escape attempt just as Maggie returns to Virginia and learns about the Whisperers.

Elsewhere, Aaron (Marquand) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) encounter a mysterious masked person while Virgil (Kevin Carroll) — a lone survivor who played a key role in Michonne's (Danai Gurira) search for the missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) — returns with a new and surprising purpose.

