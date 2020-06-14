The Walking Dead’s Delayed Season 10 Finale Has a Planned Air Date

✖

The Walking Dead season finale delayed by coronavirus has a planned air date on AMC, according to creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman. Season 10 finale "A Certain Doom" was postponed indefinitely in March, weeks before its scheduled April 12 airing, after AMC shut down production on all three Walking Dead shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Showrunner Angela Kang and executive producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the special effects-heavy episode, later explained avoiding a delay was "impossible" as remaining work on the finale could not be completed before industry-wide closures impacted The Walking Dead's post-production facilities in California.

"The old Walking Dead show will be coming back. We'll be airing — I know dates. I don't think they’re public," Kirkman said on CartoonistKayfabe. "But we have the finale of [Season 10] … there will be more Walking Dead television for you to watch at some point in the future."

California permitted film and television production to resume June 12 with new health protocols in place, making it possible The Walking Dead premieres its tenth season finale as soon as July.

Kang previously told ComicBook.com the season finale was "very close to finishing" and that remaining processes can be performed "very quickly" once it's safe for crew to resume work on the episode.

"I think actually, by the time the world is safe for people to start venturing out, probably all of the effects will be done, and then it's just a handful of processes and it can be turned around very, very quickly," Kang said. "We're very hopeful that we can get it all done very rapidly once we're back up and running."

The penultimate episode of the season, April's "The Tower," ended with Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst) leading a horde of zombies in the direction of the hospital tower hideout where Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and other survivors are now surrounded. A preview for the season finale shows Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Kelly (Angel Theory) and others mounting an escape attempt inspired by multiple issues of Kirkman's comic book.

"It's one of my favorite episodes of the season," Nicotero recently told FANDOM of the season finale. "What's great about our show, and what Angela has done so well, is really kept the momentum of the story moving forward. Where we last left everyone was that Beta and the horde was surrounding the tower, and the finale picks up right where we left off."

Nicotero also promised the episode, which marks Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) return to the series, ends on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger.

"I think it's already been revealed that Maggie's return is in the finale, and it tees us up so well for Season 11 that it's a little agonizing for me to not be able to talk about it," Nicotero said. "Because the last two minutes of the finale, people's jaws are gonna drop."

