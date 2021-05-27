The Walking Dead Season 10 Funko! Pops Include a New Negan and Daryl With Dog

Funko scares up a new line of Pop! Television figures inspired by Season 10 of The Walking Dead, featuring updated versions of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) with Dog. Revealed during the Funkoween: Halfway to Hallow's Eve event, the Season 10-inspired figures mark the first wave of new Walking Dead Pops since 2019, when Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) made her Pop! vinyl debut during the Series 10 wave that included Dog, the masked Alpha (Samantha Morton) of the Whisperers, and new figures for Daryl and the katana-wielding Michonne (Danai Gurira).

Negan as he appears in The Walking Dead's tenth season is included in the 2021 wave as an early access release for subscribers to the TWD Supply Box. Before the heroes return in the Final Season of The Walking Dead premiering August 22 on AMC, you can pre-order the Daryl, Carol, and Maggie Funko! Pops at Walmart and at Entertainment Earth.

You can shop other Funkoween 2021 releases via this guide to the four-day event, and get a look at the newest Walking Dead Funko! Pops below:

