New The Walking Dead Funko Pops Include Judith, Michonne, Daryl and Dog

It has been a long time since we’ve seen a fresh wave of The Walking Dead Funko Pops, but they’re back with a new version of Daryl, Alpha with a mask, Dog (DOG!), Michonne (one more Pop figure for the road), and Judith Grimes – the adopted daughter of Rick Grimes and Michonne.

All of these new The Walking Dead Funko Pops will be available to pre-order right here at some point today, September 12th. The Judith Grimes Funko Pop is particularly interesting because we saw actress Cailey Fleming gush over it last month. Her reaction is absolutely adorable – the kind of joy you only get when becoming a toy figure for the first time. We’ve all been there.

As for Michonne, this could be the last Funko Pop of Danai Gurira’s TWD career as the upcoming season will be her last. We’ll find out how her character goes out when the new season arrives on October 6th on AMC.

“The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family,” the official synopsis for Season 10 of The Walking Dead reads. “That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.

“But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.”

