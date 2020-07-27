The Walking Dead’s Josh McDermitt Teases Possibility of “Something More” Between Eugene and Stephanie

✖

Eugene has a date with destiny in The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, and actor Josh McDermitt hopes that important meeting leads to "something more" with Eugene's over-the-radio contact Stephanie (Margot Bingham). After relocating to Hilltop to maintain his clandestine communication with Stephanie — earlier put into jeopardy when it was inadvertently discovered by Eugene's ex-crush Rosita (Christian Serratos) — the so-called "audio rendezvous" has led to Eugene's discovery of a new community that will expand the Walking Dead world. In Season 10 episode "Morning Star," Stephanie revealed coordinates for a meeting place in Charleston, West Virginia, where Eugene, along with Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and newcomer survivor Princess (Paola Lázaro), will journey towards in the season finale airing in October.

"I don't know that he's thought about [what she looks like]. They have similar interests, and I think he's connecting with her on a level that he never really connected with Rosita on," McDermitt said during the Walking Dead Comic-Con@Home virtual panel. "They're kind of into some nerdy things, and that's awesome, and she likes his weird references, and she has probably her own weird references."

"I think Rosita and Eugene have a great relationship now, but when we first meet them together, it was a bit more adversarial, it was built on lies of having to cure the apocalypse," he continued. "They were obviously able to get past that, but what he's building with Stephanie is a stronger foundation, this is starting on more solid foundation."

If Eugene and Stephanie do meet up, and if it does turn into something more, McDermitt added, "I think he's excited about moving forward with someone who is a little more like-minded."

Eugene already found himself on stronger footing after a six-year time jump in Season 9, and now that he's taking charge on what could prove to be a major discovery, McDermitt expects Eugene to develop further in The Walking Dead Season 11.

"If you've ever been in a relationship and you're able to grow in that sense too, I think that's a place that's probably lacking in his life," McDermitt said. "I'm not saying he's definitely going to be in a relationship with Stephanie, but I'm hoping that there could be something more there so that he’s able to grow within the boundaries of being in a relationship."

Being in a healthy relationship is "something he's never really experienced," McDermitt added of Eugene, who used to have a predilection for creeping on Rosita and then-lover Abraham (Michael Cudlitz). "I'd like to see him move in that direction. I would hope he'd get the chance for that."

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” premieres Sunday, October 4 on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

