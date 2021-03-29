The Walking Dead Season 10C Finale: "Here's Negan" Trailer Released

The Walking Dead reveals Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) origin story in "Here's Negan," the final episode of the extended Season 10C. When Carol (Melissa McBride) takes Negan on a journey outside the walls of Alexandria, where he must live alongside the widowed Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and her son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point. The former Savior leader flashes back to 12 years earlier — before he ever used his barbwire-wrapped baseball bat to murder Maggie's husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun) — when he hunkered down in a basement bunker with his cancer-stricken wife Lucille (Hilarie Burton Morgan).

"It's something we've always been looking forward to adapting at various times and gone, like, 'Oh, it's definitely going to fall in this stretch,' or, 'It's definitely down that stretch.' It's just kind of moved around," showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly about the anticipated Negan prequel episode. "And it felt like this was the right time to do it here because we were able to tie it to something he's going through in the current timeline."

Only parts of the episode will be set in the present-day — where Maggie side-eyes her husband's killer shacked up just down the block — but most of "Here's Negan" returns to the earliest days of the zombie apocalypse, pulling from the 16-part comic book origin story of the same name.

"I'll say that it's not exactly the same as what people have read in the page, because to tell you the truth, we've told some of those bits and pieces of story. We didn't show it, but he's talked about his relationship with Lucille to various people," Kang said. "We kind of took little bits and pieces over time. So when we looked at it, we were like, "To do this, we sort of need a very strong way into it. What does it mean for him? And really, like emotionally, what's the story that we can tell?"

The showrunner added, "I think that in some ways it's very true to the comic, in that it is true to the spirit of the love that he has for Lucille, but there's a lot in our adaptation that is original to the show, but in a way that I think supports the same sort of emotional journey that I think he takes on the page. So there's some lines that are almost straight out of the book, which people who are comic fans will recognize. And then there's other things where we've made some different choices, but that hopefully will still be really cool."

"Here's Negan" premieres Sunday, April 4, on AMC.

