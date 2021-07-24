The Walking Dead Season 11 Casts Laila Robins as Governor Pamela Milton

✖

There's a new Governor on The Walking Dead. Season 11 adds Laila Robins (The Boys, The Blacklist) as Governor Pamela Milton of the Commonwealth and Josh Hamilton (Ray Donovan, 13 Reasons Why) as Lance Hornsby, two new characters from the final arc of creator Robert Kirkman's comic book saga. Along with the just-announced Ritchie Coster (Happy!, Shades of Blue), Robins and Hamilton join the previously announced Margot Bingham (She's Gotta Have It, New Amsterdam) and Michael James Shaw (Limitless, Blood & Treasure) as new series regulars for the three-part Final Season, which premiered its first trailer Saturday during virtual San Diego Comic-Con@Home.

"We've got lots of new characters this season, but for our comic fans specifically, two of our major castings this year are the wonderful Laila Robins, who will be playing Pamela Milton, and the also wonderful Josh Hamilton will be playing Lance Hornsby," showrunner Angela Kang revealed during virtual San Diego Comic-Con. "We also have some other characters of note that — without saying who they're playing — we've got the amazing Margot Bingham and the also amazing Ritchie Coster."

(Photo: Image Comics)

In the comic books, Governor Milton and her spoiled son Sebastian Milton belong to the elitist upper class of the Commonwealth: the biggest community introduced in the pages of The Walking Dead. Nearly 50,000 survivors live in the Ohio network of settlements governed by Pamela Milton, who clashes with Rick Grimes when he challenges the class system of this new civilization.

The two-part season premiere, "Acheron: Part I" and "Acheron: Part II," puts The Walking Dead on the road to the Commonwealth when Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his traveling companions encounter Officer Mercer (Shaw) of the Commonwealth Army. Mercer is the muscle-bound leader of the armored soldiers who apprehended Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and their new friend Princess (Paola Lazaro) in a West Virginia railyard to end Season 10.

Robins and Hamilton join a cast that includes Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Callan McAuliffe, Cooper Andrews, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lazaro, Michael James Shaw, and Angel Theory also star.

The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres August 15 on AMC+ and August 22 on AMC.