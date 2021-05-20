The Walking Dead Complete Series Coming to Disney+ Star

✖

All ten seasons plus the upcoming Final Season of The Walking Dead will stream on Star on Disney+ in the U.K., Disney has announced. The AMC Studios-produced zombie drama, which airs on AMC Networks in the U.S., moves to Star after Disney revealed earlier this week it will close the FOX channel where The Walking Dead has aired internationally since 2012. All 153 episodes from ten seasons of the flagship series will be available on Star on Disney+ starting on July 2, with the eleventh and Final Season — premiering August 22 on AMC in the U.S. — releasing on Star on August 23.

"On 30th June the FOX channel in the UK will close. Many titles will become available on Star on Disney+ and will be announced in the near future," a Disney spokesperson said when announcing the closure of FOX channel. "We appreciate the support of our UK fans and can't wait to keep sharing the best stories with you. Star on Disney+ serves as the home of movies and television from Disney's creative studios, including Disney Television Studios (20th Television and ABC Signature), FX Productions and 20th Century Studios."

Star, which is the international equivalent of Hulu in the United States, currently services Canada, Western Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The Star hub on Disney+ is where subscribers will find more mature content, including seasons of Family Guy and other FOX titles acquired by Disney in its 2019 deal with 21st Century Fox, that are not available on Disney+ in the United States.

The 24-episode Final Season of The Walking Dead is expected to air in three eight-episode parts from August through 2022. Executive producer and TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple has teased The Walking Dead does something it's never done before in its "big" Season 11 premiere scripted by showrunner Angela Kang, who oversees a cast of characters that includes Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

"Not totally [dark and gloomy]. There's some sunshine between the gloom, but the dark stuff gets very, very, very, very dark," Gimple recently told TWDUniverse on Twitch when previewing the expanded Final Season. "But it's not unrelentingly dark. There's some bright spots."

The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 22, on AMC in the U.S. and August 23 on Disney+ Star in the U.K.