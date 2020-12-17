Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira to Reunite With The Walking Dead Cast for Live Fundraiser

✖

The Walking Dead stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will reunite with their former co-stars for a live-streamed trivia battle in support of Georgia Senate victories for Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Walking Dead super-fan and regular Talking Dead guest Yvette Nicole Brown hosts the live reunion streaming this Sunday, December 20, bringing together Lincoln (Rick Grimes), Gurira (Michonne), Norman Reedus (Daryl), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Christian Serratos (Rosita), and former Walking Dead castmates Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha) and Lennie James (Morgan).

Donate any amount to the Georgia Senate Victory Fund for exclusive access to the Walking Dead Cast Trivia Battle and Reunion. The event will only be live-streamed once on Sunday, December 20, at 4:00 pm ET.

All contributions support a blue Georgia, the filming home of all ten seasons of The Walking Dead.

Beyond her roles as the zombie-slaying Michonne and Wakanda warrior Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gurira is a playwright and activist who recently signed on to star as Shirley Chisholm, a pioneering presidential candidate, in the Cherien Dabis-directed The Fighting Shirley Chisholm. Gurira is the founder of Love Our Girls (LOGpledge.org), an awareness-building campaign focused on the plights of women and girls around the globe.

Gurira's virtual reunion with her former Walking Dead castmates comes nine months after she departed the zombie drama in season 10 episode "What We Become," which ended with Michonne setting out on a journey to find the missing Rick and reunite him with children RJ (Antony Azor) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming). Lincoln departed a season earlier when his character went missing aboard a helicopter piloted by the mysterious Civic Republic Military.

After appearing in such blockbuster hits as Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, Gurira is expected to join Lincoln in the Walking Dead feature film trilogy in development from franchise chief content officer Scott Gimple.

"With the films, we definitely have plans. But even beyond the current plans, I have some ambitions [for Michonne]," Gimple told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "I love her and Rick together, but I love seeing her as the pure lead on her own, too. It just so happens that there's a lot of story terrain to cover ... it's ambitions. Right now, the plans have to do with the feature film."

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Walking Dead returns with new episodes on February 28, 2021, on AMC.