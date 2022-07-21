See New Look at Daryl in The Walking Dead's Last Episodes

Resist the Commonwealth — that's where Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) stands when The Walking Dead returns with the final episodes this fall on AMC. Last we saw him in April's "Acts of God" midseason finale, soldier Daryl went AWOL from the Commonwealth Army after Lance Hornsby's (Josh Hamilton) rogue troopers ambushed Daryl, Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Aaron (Ross Marquand). Meanwhile, Hornsby hired Leah (Lynn Collins) — Daryl's former flame turned enemy — to "clear the field" and take out Hilltop leader Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), the thorn in his side opposing Hornsby's take over of Hilltop, Oceanside, and Alexandria.

Before The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes trailer drops during the show's final San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 22, cinematographer Duane Manwiller shared a sneak peek at Daryl in the next batch of episodes airing in October. See the new image below.

"Daryl, more and more, is being thrust into the role of a leader," showrunner Angela Kang told EW about the final episodes. "And the way he does it is different than some of the others. His style is not like Rick's, it's not like Maggie's or Ezekiel's. Daryl is Daryl. He's not the guy who likes to give a lot of speeches. He kind of likes to do."

Inside the Commonwealth, a revolution is brewing as Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Rosita (Christian Serratos), and their allies expose elite Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) amid civil unrest over the actions of her spoiled son, Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson).

"You're going to see Daryl have to step up in some of his decision-making in some key ways," Kang said. "And he's going to be very crucial to the way all the events play out in this season. We also [have] to remember that Daryl is a parental figure to Judith [Cailey Fleming] and RJ [Antony Azor], and that's an important part of the story as well — his role with those kids and the things that they'll all do to protect the children of the apocalypse."

The Walking Dead returns with the last eight episodes on AMC and AMC+ this October. Read more about The Walking Dead Universe at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

