The Walking Dead Universe Urges Fans to “Wear a Mask” With New Character Posters

The Walking Dead Universe and AMC Networks are encouraging fans to "wear a mask" and prevent further spread of COVID-19 with new posters featuring the characters of The Walking Dead, spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, and forthcoming limited event series The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Posters include Daryl (Norman Reedus) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) from The Walking Dead, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and newlyweds John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman) from Fear, and Nebraska zombie apocalypse survivors Felix (Nico Tortorella), Huck (Annet Mahendru), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) from new series World Beyond.

All three Walking Dead shows have been in various stages of pause since March, when AMC delayed physical production on The Walking Dead Season 11 and shut down filming on Fear Season 6 due to emerging coronavirus concerns. Industry closures caused by the pandemic later forced AMC to postpone the Walking Dead Season 10 finale and the series premiere of World Beyond, originally scheduled to air back-to-back on April 12.

"Like everyone else, once we're given the all clear, we're ready to roar back. Just like with everybody else, it's this weird moment of pause," Scott Gimple, chief content officer for the Walking Dead Universe, previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "There are so many people who work on these shows. Between the three shows, we're talking about [numbering] in the thousands. We want everyone safe and healthy. That's the deal. We all have to pull together to make sure everyone is safe and healthy."

AMC will next bring the three shows to Comic-Con@Home, this year's online and free-to-attend version of San Diego Comic-Con, on July 24. Cast and creatives will be in virtual attendance to present information from their respective shows.