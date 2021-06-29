✖

AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond spinoff has added actress Cobra Kai and Ozark star Gissette Valentin to the cast of the series. According to a report from Deadline, Valentin will play the part of Corporal Diane Pierce, described as "a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority." She joins another newcomer to the show, Max Osinski, was previously revealed to take on the part of Dennis, a "once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life." Production on the second and final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is ongoing.

Unlike the flagship series and the Fear the Walking Dead spinoff, the Scott Gimple and Matthew Negrete-created World Beyond series was always planned to only last a few seasons. It focuses on young zombie apocalypse survivors Hope (Alexa Mansour), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) will encounter the black-suited soldiers of the Civic Republic Military. Under the command of Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond), the CRM split up the group of teens when Huck (Annet Mahendru) delivered Hope to Kublek, and Silas was captured by the mysterious military force to end Season 1.

Gimple previously revealed to ComicBook.com that fans eager to see Rick Grimes show up again in the world by returning in in World Beyond shouldn't expect that specifically but perhaps instead look in the show for places he's visited in the six-plus years he's been away from The Walking Dead.

"These are some places that World Beyond will be taking place in. Two very different locations and there's a number of worlds this season on World Beyond," Gimple, chief content officer for The Walking Dead universe, teased during a recent appearance on Twitch's TWDUniverse. "Very, very different locales that the story takes place in. It's two very different places, and there's a couple more crazy different places on top of that."

Not even the cast knows what to expect in the new episodes however with star Jelani Alladin previously telling the Talk Dead to Me podcast"

"I have no idea what's in store, no idea. But I can only imagine, based on what we saw from the end of Season 1 of World Beyond, that there's going to be a lot of action, a lot of ass-kicking, and a lot of fight in this show. I think it's going to be amazing for the show to bring a different energy now that you've seen these young kids who began on this journey so naive, they are no longer that. They have literally been tainted with blood."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 premieres later this year on AMC