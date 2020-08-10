The Walking Dead: World Beyond Cast Didn’t Like the Spinoff’s Early Title

✖

The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Alexa Mansour admits the show's cast unanimously didn't like the proposed title for the Walking Dead spinoff: "Endlings." Taking place ten years after the outbreak of a mysterious virus and focused on the first generation raised in the apocalypse, the two-season event series from creators Scott Gimple and Matthew Negrete introduces sheltered teen survivors Hope (Mansour), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) as a group of adventurers referred to as "the Endlings." For the first time in their lives, the Endlings will journey into the world beyond their walls when they embark on a cross-country rescue mission.

"We had no idea what we were called. We would go to set and our codename was 'Monument,' which I thought was pretty cool," Mansour told the Talk Dead to Me podcast. "We kind of shot on Monument Street in Virginia and all this kind of stuff, and I was like, 'That's actually a really cool name, you should keep that.'"

That working title was borrowed from Monument Day, a significant occasion honored by the nearly 10,000 survivors living inside the walls of World Beyond's Campus Colony in Omaha, Nebraska.

"We all joked around, like 'Children of The Walking Dead.' We would joke around on set and say all these weird, stupid names," Mansour said. "And they came up with 'World Beyond.' That moment felt better than actually booking the job, because we were real, it felt like we were actually something."

Publicly referred to as "TWD3," the third show set in the Walking Dead Universe was nearly titled "Endlings" or "The Walking Dead: Endlings." Mansour admitted, "I don't think any of us liked that name, to be honest."

"Endlings" isn't the only lingo unique to World Beyond: its characters refer to zombies as "empties," a rarely used term first uttered in The Walking Dead comic book.

Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead, on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres Sunday, October 4, following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead.

