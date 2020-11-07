The Walking Dead: World Beyond to Air Two New Episodes on Season Finale Date

✖

AMC Networks sets a late November date for the penultimate episode and the first season finale of its two-season limited event series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, as well as a streaming-exclusive episode of Talking Dead with host Chris Hardwick. The Walking Dead spinoff co-created by Scott Gimple and Matthew Negrete, about a group of younger survivors on a cross-country rescue mission taking them through the zombie apocalypse, will return to the network sometime in 2021 with its ten-episode second season for a total of 20 episodes.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs episode 109, "The Deepest Cut," and the season 1 finale, "In This Life," on Sunday, November 29, starting at 10 pm ET/9c on AMC. Following this back-to-back showing is a new episode of Talking Dead, which releases exclusively to subscribers of the paid AMC+ service.

A synopsis for "The Deepest Cut" reads, "An accident slows the group; someone suffers an injury while another makes a discovery." The synopsis for the season finale reads, "A divided group struggles to reunite; others set their sights on the greater good."

World Beyond is already poised to take a darker and more dangerous turn in "Shadow Puppets," the November 8 episode directed by Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz, as will its core group of teen characters: sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour), and friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston).

"The thing that is most exciting to me is that World Beyond is a show about growing up. The situation that our characters are in, in which they're going from those places of safety out into the world, what we're gonna see, in Season 1 and into Season 2, is that they have to grow up really fast," co-creator and showrunner Matthew Negrete told Collider. "I would even say that, by the end of Season 1, there's gonna be aspects of these characters that we may not even recognize because of how fast they've had to change and how much they've had to adapt."

"This is about survival and what you're willing to do to achieve your goals," he continued. "The opportunity to have each character be challenged in a very personal, meaningful way and have them react and take these decisive actions, it's gonna change them and they're gonna evolve."

