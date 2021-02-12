The Walking Dead: World Beyond Second and Final Season Now in Production

✖

Production has started on the second and final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Previously revealed as a two-season limited event series, Season 2 of the Walking Dead spin-off will consist of another ten episodes under returning showrunner Matthew Negrete, who co-created the series with Scott Gimple. World Beyond's first season, about a group of younger zombie apocalypse survivors who embark on a cross-country quest from Nebraska to New York, filmed throughout Central Virginia, including locations in Richmond and Hopewell. Filming returns to Richmond for Season 2, where the stories of Hope (Alexa Mansour), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) are far from over.

Like the six-episode extended Season 10 of The Walking Dead, which was filmed in October under new COVID-19 protocols and safety measures, World Beyond will film for the first time during the pandemic. The spin-off's first season filmed from June to December 2019, finishing months before the virus would shut down production on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

"We were lucky that we wrapped production before [coronavirus] hit, and we were almost done with post [production] when all this hit. So it really just affected our air dates, which obviously got pushed," Negrete told ComicBook.com in November about the series premiere that was delayed by six months in 2020. "But yeah, we're looking forward to getting everybody back on set and seeing people in person again."

After Season 1 left off with most of our heroes separated, Season 2 promises a bigger scope with expanded roles for newer players like Percy (Ted Sutherland) and Will (Jelani Alladin), who reunited with boyfriend Felix (Nico Tortorella) to end the season. In these final ten episodes, the scattered group goes up against the shadowy Civic Republic Military, including mother-daughter duo Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) and Huck (Annet Mahendru).

"We always were thinking of this two-season aspect of the show as two very different feeling chapters of one complete book. That's one way I look at it. For me, it's really about there's a lot that we want to get through in season 2," Negrete said, adding, "I think the scope's going to be a lot bigger, and they're going to be wrestling with the fate of much bigger things — let's put it like that — in season 2."

In a recent interview with the Talk Dead to Me podcast, Alladin said viewers should expect "a lot of action, a lot of ass-kicking, and a lot of fight" when TWD: World Beyond Season 2 premieres on AMC later this year. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.