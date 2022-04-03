Chandler Riggs Spotted on The Walking Dead Set

April Fools? Chandler Riggs claimed he’s in the final episode of The Walking Dead as an April Fools’ Day prank, but the actor’s return to set is no joke. Riggs played Carl Grimes in the first eight seasons of The Walking Dead and planned to stay on for at least two more, but Carl died by suicide before he could succumb to a walker’s bite in Season 8. Filming has since wrapped on the series finale in Senoia, Georgia, ending a production that ran for 177 episodes across 11 seasons and 12 years.

“I am in the final episode of TWD,” Riggs tweeted on April 1. Riggs seemingly revealed the tweet to be an April Fools’ Day prank with a follow-up posted just one minute later: “Happy April first.”

i am in the final episode of TWD — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) April 1, 2022

happy april first — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) April 1, 2022

Riggs’ tweets came after eagle-eyed fans spotted the actor among the crowd in the official cast and crew photo snapped from the Hilltop set in Senoia. (Riggs recently attended the Fandemic Tour Atlanta convention with former co-star Sarah Wayne Callies, who played Lori Grimes.)

https://twitter.com/cocosrosita/status/1509553961061203981?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Was it a friendly set visit before The Walking Dead finished filming forever? Will Riggs cameo as a nameless walker (like series finale director and special make-up effects guru Greg Nicotero?) Is Carl back from the dead?! Carl may not be back in the flesh, but Riggs has said he would reprise the role he first played when he was 10 years old.

“Absolutely, yeah. It’d be a lot of fun,” Riggs said in a 2020 interview when asked about coming back to The Walking Dead Universe. “I don’t really see it happening in any current medium of the show, but maybe hopefully in something else. I don’t know, we’ll see.”

