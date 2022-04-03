The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Gives Heartfelt Speech on Final Day of Filming

Daryl Dixon may be a man of few words, but actor Norman Reedus delivered a heartfelt speech to the cast and crew as filming wrapped on The Walking Dead. After 177 episodes filmed across 12 years and 11 seasons, production on the long-running zombie drama ended this week on set at Riverwood Studios in Senoia, Georgia. In a video captured moments after the series wrap on The Walking Dead, Reedus gives his speech as an emotional Melissa McBride hugs executive producer and series finale director Greg Nicotero (via TMZ).

“Wow, this is so surreal. Somebody taught me a quote recently, and it’s, ‘Is the juice worth the squeeze?’ The Walking Dead juice has always been worth the squeeze, as perverted as it sounds,” a chuckling Reedus said to laughter and applause in a portion of the speech shared by TMZ. “It’s truly been an honor.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

omg 😭 Melissa McBride crying because of Norman Reedus emotional speech to the show's crew after shooting their final scene ever. #TWD pic.twitter.com/XJCY5wwiwz — أمل. (@amalpeletier) April 1, 2022

Reedus and McBride are the only two remaining cast members from the first season to film for all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead. (Daryl and Carol will live on in the untitled spinoff that hits the open road in 2023 on AMC.)

“The Walking Dead has been such a huge part of our lives in every way you can imagine. But, you know, my hope is that we really go out big. I feel like we owe it to ourselves and the fans for the show to really go out with a bang,” Reedus told Inquirer.net last year. “It’s wild because we’ve had many people come and go, and we’ve made so many friends here. It’s become a yearly routine for us. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I come here for a while to shoot the show, then go back to my life.’ Like, it’s been the dictating factor of my everyday life every week for years.”

but the lights at the Commonwealth Square were flashing in rainbow colors as they wrapped for the final time #TWD 🌈😭

"The Walking Dead is over" pic.twitter.com/87Cc5jpHZ1 — Ezekiel Payton (@EzekielsPayton) March 31, 2022

The Part 2 finale of The Walking Dead’s 3-part final season premieres April 10 on AMC. Part 3 with the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead airs later in 2022.

Follow @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.