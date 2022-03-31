The Walking Dead Cast and Crew Commemorate Series Wrap: Photos

✖

The Walking Dead lives. The cast and crew of the AMC zombie drama assembled for a series wrap photo as the final season finished filming on Wednesday, marking the end of an era after 11 seasons and 12 years of production in Georgia. Cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Lauren Cohan are among the crowd, along with showrunner Angela Kang and series finale director Greg Nicotero. See the photos and a video capturing the moment producers called "wrap" on the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead.

"11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, 1 amazing fan base," reads a message from AMC Networks commemorating a wrap on the series finale. "Thank you, #TWDFamily for joining us on this journey."

11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, 1 amazing fan base. Thank you, #TWDFamily for joining us on this journey. pic.twitter.com/YrZDnDVOcE — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 31, 2022

Kang captured the moment "wrap" was called on The Walking Dead, sharing a video of confetti covering crew and applauding zombie extras:

"That's a wrap," Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus with a throwback posted on Instagram. "11 seasons 12 years. Never been so beat up and it was an absolute blast. Thank you to all of you that took this ride with us and what a ride it was."

Wrote Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, "I don't have the words right now, but I want to raise my cup to the crew of The Walking Dead. Thank you. 11 seasons. My heart is full."

The Walking Dead Universe lives on with spinoffs set to air on AMC in 2022 and 2023. Along with anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead, premiering this summer, the flagship series will launch spinoffs Daryl & Carol (starring Reedus and McBride) and Isle of the Dead (starring Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan) in 2023. AMC Networks has also ordered an eighth season of the show's original spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead Season 11 concludes after a final eight episodes to air later in 2022 on AMC and AMC+.

Follow @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.