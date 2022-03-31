Watch Norman Reedus' Last Ride on Set of The Walking Dead's Final Episode

✖

The Walking Dead rides with Norman Reedus one last time. A video from the final day of filming on the zombie drama's series finale shows Daryl Dixon's last ride on the set of The Walking Dead, which wrapped production March 30 in Georgia. In the four-second snippet of footage from the last-ever episode, Reedus is dressed in black as he drives Daryl's motorcycle past the camera. It's the last ride for Daryl on The Walking Dead, but Reedus will be hitting the road with Melissa McBride in the untitled spinoff following Daryl and Carol on a new adventure across the walker apocalypse.

"The end. The Walking Dead has wrapped," director of photography Duane Manwiller wrote when sharing the video on Instagram. "Daryl Dixon's last ride... Gonna miss you Norman. Thanks for [the] wild ride."

On Wednesday, Reedus commemorated an end to 12 years on The Walking Dead in a set video with series finale director Greg Nicotero.

"Love you, buddy. Thank you for everything," Reedus told Nicotero. "It's been a real joy." After Nicotero remarked they were "babies" when they started the show in 2010, Reedus said, "I feel like my entire brain is short-circuiting right now. I can't really wrap my head around this."

Reedus and McBride are the only two cast members to go along for the ride on all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead. Manwiller also shared a look at McBride and Nicotero after wrapping the last day of principal photography in Senoia, Georgia.

Described by showrunner Angela Kang as a road show with a lighter tone, the Daryl/Carol spinoff "won't look anything like" The Walking Dead, according to Reedus.

"It won't look like an episode of Walking Dead with just Daryl and Carol," Reedus told IMDb last year. "It'll be completely different."

The spinoff acts as a continuation of The Walking Dead and is expected to have other characters joining Reedus and McBride for the ride. TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple, who will executive produce with Kang, has said the new series "will be a great deal about discovery."

"A new world, a new tone, a new frontier of story and purpose — all while carrying the lessons learned from the people who have made up their apocalypse family, their hard-won victories, and painful losses," reads Gimple's statement about Daryl and Carol's new frontier. The spinoff is set to premiere in 2023 on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2 finale, "Acts of God," premieres April 10 on AMC. The final eight episodes of The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 3 air later in 2022.

