‘The Wheel of TIme’ TV Series Ordered by Amazon

Amazon has officially ordered a new series based on Robert Jordan‘s fantasy saga The Wheel of Time.

Amazon Prime Video will bring the one-hour fantasy drama to over 200 markets. The film is being adapted by Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Agents of SHIELD) and is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

Amazon has been developing the series for over a year.

The Wheel of Time is a 14-book fantasy epic set in a world where magic exists but can only be harnassed by women. The first book in the series, The Eye of the World, was published in 1990. The series concluded in 2013 with the final three installments – The Gathering Storm, Towers of Midnight, and A Memory of Light – being completed by fan and fantasy author Brandon Sanderson after Jordan’s death in 2007.

The series has a familiar fantasy set up – a magic user joins with a small band of other adventurers on a quest involving a legendary chose one – but distinguishes itself through its weaving together of Christian, Buddhist, and Hindu ideas and philosophies. It is also noted for the strength of Jordan’s world-building, the incredibly detailed system of magic developed therein, it’s large cast of characters and its length.

“The Wheel of Time is endlessly fascinating and resonates hugely with fans as one of the best-selling global properties, and we were drawn to its timely narrative featuring powerful women at the core,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with devotees who’ve found the book series transformative and welcome new ones by bringing it to life on Prime Video for viewers worldwide.”

“Developing and producing Robert Jordan’s beloved fourteen-books-series for TV is a big undertaking, and we don’t take it lightly,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, Head of Event Series, Amazon Originals. “We believe that Rafe’s personal connection to the material and soulful writing will resonate with the book’s passionate fans.”

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to produce The Wheel of Time with our friends at Amazon,” said Sony Pictures Television Co-President Chris Parnell. “In Rafe Judkins, we’ve found a brilliant visionary that is a true fan of the books and ready to bring Robert Jordan’s world to life.”

“For so many people, including me, this book series has served as a world to escape to, to lose yourself in, to devour and inhabit completely,” Judkins said. “And I couldn’t be more honored to be the one finally bringing that world to life on screen, for old fans to lose themselves in all over again and new fans to discover for the very first time.”

The Wheel of Time is the second major fantasy heading to Amazon. The streaming service has previously ordered a new television series based on JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Source: Deadline