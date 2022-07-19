HBO Sizzle Trailer Reveals First Look at The White Lotus Season 2

Despite originally being planned as a limited series, The White Lotus is returning to HBO for a second season later this year. The series is going the anthology route, with Season 2 moving to a different resort and featuring an almost entirely new cast. Of the main cast from Season 1, only Jennifer Coolidge is set to return for a substantial role in Season 2. While HBO hasn't unveiled a release date for The White Lotus' trip to Italy just yet, the first footage for Season 2 was revealed by HBO Max on Monday.

HBO Max kicked off the week with a new sizzle reel trailer, showing off some of the big titles currently airing and on the way. In addition to new footage from Westworld and House of the Dragon, the trailer also showed the first look at The White Lotus Season 2. Take a look!

Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid appeared in one of the shots from The White Lotus, while the other included new stars Aubrey Plaza and Theo James. The rest of the Season 2 cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall.

Series creator Mike White wrote and directed all six episodes of the first season. David Bernard and Nick Hall joined White as executive producers, with Mark Kamine serving as co-executive producer and Timothy Stormer taking on the role of co-producer. White is set to write and direct every episode of Season 2.

"Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it's the talk of the town," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can't wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

The first season of The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn. The series also features Kekoa Kekumano, Lukas Gage, Alec Merlino, Christie Volkmer, Jon Gries, and Molly Shannon.

Are you looking forward to The White Lotus Season 2? Let us know in the comments!