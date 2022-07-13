White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Surprising Details About Season 2

HBO's hit thriller The White Lotus was initially intended to be a limited series, following the wild lives of guests at an expensive resort. Mike White's series became such a hit, however, that HBO is turning into an anthology, with a second season set to take place in Europe, featuring an almost entirely new cast. The only returning star is Jennifer Coolidge, who will be reprising her role as Tanya in Season 2.

On Tuesday morning, Coolidge was nominated for an Emmy for her work on The White Lotus, as were several of her co-stars. While speaking to Deadline about the award, Coolidge was asked about the new season, and she teased something that fans may not have been expecting. The next installment of The White Lotus will be nothing like the first.

White Lotus: Sicily "feels completely different... almost like a different show," Coolidge explained. "It's even more complicated than the first one."

As indicated by the title, the next season of The White Lotus will be taking place at a resort in Italy, telling an entirely different story. Joining Coolidge in the season season of The White Lotus are series newcomers Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson.

Series creator Mike White wrote and directed all six episodes of the first season. David Bernard and Nick Hall joined White as executive producers, with Mark Kamine serving as co-executive producer and Timothy Stormer taking on the role of co-producer. White is set to write and direct every episode of Season 2.

"Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it's the talk of the town," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can't wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

The first season of The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn. The series also features Kekoa Kekumano, Lukas Gage, Alec Merlino, Christie Volkmer, Jon Gries, and Molly Shannon.

