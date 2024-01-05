The White Lotus Season 3 Announces New Cast Members

The Emmys are just around the corner, and one series that has many nominations is The White Lotus. The show returned for a second season in 2022 with a (mostly) new cast, and fans are eager to see what will happen in the third season, which has been delayed until 2025. It might be a while before the new season, but casting announcements are starting to pour in, and they're quite exciting. The Hollywood Reporter revealed today that some big names will be joining The White Lotus, including Parker Posey (Lost in Space, Beau Is Afraid), Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Family Plan), and Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter franchise, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris).

It was also announced the third season of The White Lotus will feature Leslie Bibb (Iron Man, Palm Royale), Dom Hetrakul (The Sky Without the Sun, The Family), and Tayme Thapthimthong (Paradox, Mechanic: Resurrection). It was previously announced that the first season's Natasha Rothwell will be reprising her role as Belinda Lindsey, the spa manager.

Where Does The White Lotus Season 3 Take Place?

The White Lotus is heading to Thailand for the show's third season.

"We are honored to have amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of The White Lotus," Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, shared in a statement. "The kingdom's exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality. Thailand has long been considered one of the world's favorite filming locations. The White Lotus project will certainly strengthen the kingdom's status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to amazing Thailand."

"We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike's creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus," Janet Graham Borba, exec vp production at HBO & Max, added.

What Will The White Lotus Season 3 Be About?

"The first season kind of highlighted money," series creator Mike White told the press right after Season 2 wrapped up. "And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Stay tuned for more updates about The White Lotus.