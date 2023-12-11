The White Lotus Star Teases Season 3 Is "Bigger Than Ever"

HBO's The White Lotus is one step closer to returning, with Season 3 set to make its debut at some point in 2025. As speculation swirls around who will be joining the cast of the hit comedy, and what off-the-wall plotlines it might have in store, it sounds like fans should be prepared to expect the unexpected. Natasha Rothwell, who will be reprising her Season 1 role of Belinda Lindsey in The White Lotus Season 3, recently told Entertainment Tonight that viewers "are in for a treat."

"I can't say anything. I literally can't," Rothwell revealed. "I will say I've read all of the scripts and people are in for a treat. It's bigger than ever. Buckle up."

Who Is Cast in The White Lotus Season 3?

At the moment, other than Rothwell, no new or returning cast members have been confirmed for The White Lotus Season 3. Jennifer Coolidge, who portrayed Tanya McQuoid in the show's first two seasons, has confirmed she will not return in the new episodes. Actors have advocated for being in the project, however, with Jennifer Aniston revealing earlier this year that she is "obsessed with" the show, and seemed very on board with the idea of joining the show — and possibly playing Tanya's sister.

"Did you hear it, Mike White?" Aniston exclaimed, when the interviewer suggested she join the show. "I want Jennifer Coolidge. I love her... Remember when Mike said at the Golden Globes, 'I know you all passed on it!' I didn't! I didn't even get a call."

What Will The White Lotus Season 3 Be About?

Shortly after the Season 2 finale, series creator Mike White teased that the new batch of episodes would hypothetically tackle religion, as the previous seasons tackled money and sex.

"The first season kind of highlighted money," White explained at the time. "And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Where Will The White Lotus Season 3 Be Set?

At a recent keynote address at the Tokyo Film Festival, Japanese producer Georgina Pope revealed that a "high profile showrunner" (who was later confirmed to be White) scouted locations in Japan, but ultimately chose to film in Thailand due to increased tax incentives.

"It was a great scout. We saw some absolutely stunning locations all over Honshu. The showrunner loved it all, and I was feeling very confident that I had it all in the bag," Pope said. "The Thai government had just announced a renewal and improvement on their film incentive system. A 30 percent rebate. For their project, that meant $4.4 million alone," Pope said. "Everyone looked at me with sympathy. At the time in Japan, we had no incentive in place at all. I could not respond with a concrete answer. All I could hear was the sound of a $35 million project flying out the window."

Are you excited for Season 3 of The White Lotus? What do you think of Rothwell's new comments? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!